Congratulations! Keerthy Suresh And Antony Thattil Become Husband-Wife In A Traditional South Indian Wedding

Finally, South actress Keerthy Suresh is married to her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil. The duo took wedding vows in a typical South Indian ceremony in Goa on 12 December 2024. The duo became husband and wife after dating each other for fifteen years, and it is undoubtedly a special moment for them that they will cherish for life. The duo now shared photos from the wedding ceremony, and they have gone viral in no time.

The opening frame features Antony putting a ‘mangal sutra’ on Keerthy’s neck, and the actress flashes her beautiful smile, highlighting her happiness. The couple got married in Iyengar customs. Keerthy wore a yellow and green madisar (a kind of traditional drape) along with a side bun popularly called Aandal Kondai. With typical South Indian attire and rituals, the actress highlighted her roots.

For the wedding, Antony wore a dhoti and gamcha and later a creamy dhoti-kurta for the photos. With nature and a blue sky as their beautiful backdrop, Keerthy and Antony posed for some dreamy photos, emphasizing their true bond and love. They also posed with their pet dog, making a perfect family portrait. The joy on Keerthy and Antony’s faces symbolizes their love and affection for each other.

A few days ago, Keerthy made her relationship official by posting a cute photo with Antony and also highlighted that it has always been Antony for her after marking fifteen years of togetherness.

We also wish Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil a very happy married life!