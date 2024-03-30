Movies | News

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, made ₹8.75 crore on its first release day, signifying a solid start at the box office.

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, was released on Friday, 29 March, amid critical acclaim. The female-driven movie enthralled the audience, calling it the most enjoyable and funniest ride yet. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti play air hostesses who are experiencing financial difficulties until they discover a chance that leads them to become thieves. Kriti gets a bonus point because she managed to shine in front of two experienced actors, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.

Crew Box Office Collection of Day 1-

The crew featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the major roles and had a fantastic first day at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the heist comedy film earned Rs 8.75 crore on day one. The movie has received positive feedback from the audience and critics. With this strong word-of-mouth, the film is expected to perform well in its opening weekend. The film is co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, who once again demonstrated her ability to connect with the audience.

About Crew Film-

The heist comedy film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the key roles. Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma also play major roles in the film, which has received excellent reviews from the audience. Crew film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications.