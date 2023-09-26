Srijit Mukherji's highly-anticipated cop universe thriller Dawshom Awbotaar's trailer out

The highly awaited trailer of grand Puja release, “Dawshom Awbotaar”, produced by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, was exclusively revealed, igniting a wave of excitement and eager anticipation. This occasion coincided with the celebration of Director Srijit Mukherji’s birthday marking the beginning of an evening filled with glamour and enthusiasm.

The trailer promising to sweep audiences into a captivating journey steeped in nostalgia and emotion, reminiscent of the classics of Srijit Mukherji’s films- Baishe Srabon and Vinci Da.

“Dawshom Awbotaar” stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema’s inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of “Baishe Srabon” and “Vinci Da”. Followers of the iconic super cops, Probir Roy Chowdhury and Poddar can rejoice, for they are poised to make a triumphant return this Pujo season, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of suspense, drama, and action.

In the trailer, which comprises murder, investigation, love and humour, Prabir Roychowdhury (Prosenjit’s character in ‘Baishe Srabon’) joins hands with Bijoy Poddar (Anirban’s character in ‘Vinci Da’) with a task to solve a serial murder happening in Kolkata. Jisshu U Sengupta, who seems to be a surprise for the audience in theatres, is likely to play a pivotal role in the plot which also features Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan.

Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee as cop Probir Roy Chowdhury, the first glimpse of Bumbada brings back memories from Baishe Srabon. The film is also Tollywood’s first venture into a double prequel of Baishe Srabon and Vinci Da. Dawshom Awbotaar releases on October 19.