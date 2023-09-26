Movies | News

Srijit Mukherji's highly-anticipated cop universe thriller Dawshom Awbotaar's trailer out

"Dawshom Awbotaar" stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema's inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of "Baishe Srabon" and "Vinci Da".

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Sep,2023 13:00:12
"Dawshom Awbotaar" stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema's inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of "Baishe Srabon" and "Vinci Da". 855540

The highly awaited trailer of grand Puja release, “Dawshom Awbotaar”, produced by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, was exclusively revealed, igniting a wave of excitement and eager anticipation. This occasion coincided with the celebration of Director Srijit Mukherji’s birthday marking the beginning of an evening filled with glamour and enthusiasm.

The trailer promising to sweep audiences into a captivating journey steeped in nostalgia and emotion, reminiscent of the classics of Srijit Mukherji’s films- Baishe Srabon and Vinci Da.

“Dawshom Awbotaar” stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema’s inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of “Baishe Srabon” and “Vinci Da”. Followers of the iconic super cops, Probir Roy Chowdhury and Poddar can rejoice, for they are poised to make a triumphant return this Pujo season, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of suspense, drama, and action.
In the trailer, which comprises murder, investigation, love and humour, Prabir Roychowdhury (Prosenjit’s character in ‘Baishe Srabon’) joins hands with Bijoy Poddar (Anirban’s character in ‘Vinci Da’) with a task to solve a serial murder happening in Kolkata. Jisshu U Sengupta, who seems to be a surprise for the audience in theatres, is likely to play a pivotal role in the plot which also features Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan.

Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee as cop Probir Roy Chowdhury, the first glimpse of Bumbada brings back memories from Baishe Srabon. The film is also Tollywood’s first venture into a double prequel of Baishe Srabon and Vinci Da. Dawshom Awbotaar releases on October 19.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Is Bengali film industry losing its glory? 762589
Is Bengali film industry losing its glory?
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Gultesham bags Taapsee Panu starrer film Shabaash Mithu
Srijit Mukherji announces new Bengali film titled X-Prem, read details
Big News: Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu
Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji ties the knot
Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji ties the knot
1
Film Gumnaami’s first song titled “Subhasji” unveiled in front of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue

Latest Stories

Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says 'Close To My Heart' 855557
Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says ‘Close To My Heart’
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant 855552
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka] 855549
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka]
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them 855544
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation leap: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda 855539
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda after generation leap
Read Latest News