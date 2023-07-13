ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

The movie, which was released on an over-the-top (OTT) platform in June 2021, had faced legal scrutiny and objections. Scroll below to read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 15:00:24
Delhi High Court has declined to impose a ban on the streaming of a film called ‘Nyay: The Justice,’ which is based on the life of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie, which was released on an over-the-top (OTT) platform in June 2021, had faced legal scrutiny and objections. However, the court has ruled against imposing any restrictions on its availability for viewers. This decision allows the film to continue to be accessible to audiences, enabling them to witness the story inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput’s life.

What the court said

The court has dismissed the request made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father for an interim order in his lawsuit against the filmmakers. The court emphasized that it is not viable to seek a prohibition at this juncture, considering that the movie has already been made available on a platform and likely witnessed by a significant number of people. The court’s ruling reflects the recognition that attempting to impose restrictions on the film now, subsequent to its wide viewership, would be unfeasible.

The court said, “It does not appear permissible, in our constitutional scheme which guarantees equality to individuals and in which equality is a cherished preambular goal, to countenance an extra bundle of rights which would be available for enjoyment only to celebrities,” it further added, The court made a decision and said that certain rights belonging to Sushant Singh Rajput, such as the right to privacy, the right to control how his image is used (known as the right to publicity), and his personal rights, cannot be passed on to someone else after his death. These rights ended when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, so they cannot be claimed by anyone else, including the person who brought the case to court. The court stated that these rights no longer exist and cannot be used or protected by anyone, as mentioned in a report by Pink Villa.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

