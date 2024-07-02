Dev Announces Completion of Tekka’s Dubbing; Check Details

Actor Deepak Abhikary aka Dev was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Zulfiqar’ in 2016. 7 years have passed since then. Sreejit Mukherji has produced one hit film after another, while Dev has also acted in sensitive roles under his banner. Since then the two were never seen together. But the wait has come to an end in 2024. Dev will be seen in Sreejit Mukherji’s thriller ‘ Tekka’ this pooja.

Last year on 25th December, actor Dev announced about the movie on his birthday. Since then the shooting of the film was going on in full swing. Due to the ongoing voting process in West Bengal, the shooting was stopped for a while but it started again. Dev has just announced on his social media that the dubbing of the film is done. He posted a picture of himself with the director and other crew members. He quoted ” Tekka dubbing complete… see you in Pujo ”

Looking at the poster of the film, we can predict that it may be a father and daughter story. In this film, Rukmini Mitra will be seen with Dev. Dev-Rukmini is one of the hit duo in tollywood for the last few years. Sreejit is bringing this pair back to the screen. Swastika Mukherjee will also be seen in this film. After a long time, the audience will see Swastika in Sreejit’s film. Paran Bandopadhyay and Tota Roychowdhury are also playing important roles in this film.

Big hair, thick beard, striped shirt. Frustration mixed with anger in the eyes. Not a very heroic look. He shared two pictures in this look and in the caption, he wrote, ‘We are coming to this puja. #Tekka.

Dev and Srijit had a face-to-face confrontation in 2023 Puja. Srijit Mukherjee’s ‘Dasham Abatar’ beat Dev’s ‘Baghajatin’ in business. But this time they are in one team. In an interview, Sreejit was seen praising Dev’s performance.

” Dev gave some expression that we have seen many times on his face. But as I said, do something different. I saw him change his whole expression. At least I’ve never seen that expression on his face before. LI can say that Dev broke himself as an actor for ‘Tekka’ . I am overwhelmed” said the director. Even, the director claimed, Swastika herself was shocked by the performance of the star Trinamool MP.