Dhanush drops sneak peek from upcoming movie ‘Captain Miller,’ Check out

Teasing fans with a glimpse of the forthcoming action thriller “Captain Miller,” Dhanush, the lead actor, recently took to social media to share a striking still that has set anticipation ablaze for the imminent trailer release. The unveiled image showcases Dhanush, in his role as Captain Miller, donning an intense expression while positioned atop a bullet. Directed by the talented Arun Matheswaran, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick.

The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theaters in 2024, and this sneak peek has only intensified the eagerness surrounding the impending trailer, promising an action-packed cinematic spectacle that is bound to captivate audiences.

In the heart of the narrative, Dhanush assumes the pivotal role of Captain Miller, known by the aliases Eesa and Analeesan. Sharing the screen are industry luminaries such as Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, Alexx O’Nell, Elango Kumaravel, Viji Chandrasekhar, Bala Saravanan, and Swayam Siddha, among others. The ensemble cast ensures a diverse and compelling storyline, setting the stage for “Captain Miller” to deliver a riveting action thriller under the adept direction of Arun Matheswaran, promising an immersive cinematic experience that will undoubtedly leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Netizens’ Reactions

Soon after Dhanush shared the still picture from the movie, one wrote, “Miller’s a Killer – I released this theme across all platforms on June. Check it out. High Octane, Hollywood kind of theme. Next one, a hip hop with Tamil , English lyrics releasing this Friday. Check out my works” another wrote, “You will learn to fear my name & the name Is M I L L E R” a third user wrote, “KILLER KILLER CAPTAIN MILLER”