“It was in very taste,”a filmmaker who secretly watches all films on the day of its release, punned unintentionally about the repugnant sequence in Bholaa where Devgn plonks himself on the grass and devours many plates stacked with tandoori chicken for a culinary orgy .

There is no harm in showing food porn on screen as long as it doesn’t get overt in its crassness.

This meat binging in Bholaa was offensive as the film released on Ram Navami, the day when traditionally Hindus observe a strict no-meat policy.

Audiences watching the film with this writer seemed very hurt.

“What were they thinking while releasing the film? Thursday ke badle mein Friday ko release kar lete.Ya uss scene ko hataa dete(they could have released the film on Friday instead of Thursday(Ram Navami),” a visibly distressed middleaged woman told me.

While none of the prominent Bollywood figures wanted to comment on this issue as it would hurt the powerful leading man one very high-profile filmmaker on condition of anonymity commented, “What was the need to show him wolfing down like that? Totally irrelevant, On the other hand, let’s not read too much into it.”