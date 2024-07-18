Did You Know The Trainer Who Train Kartik Aaryan For Chandu Champion And Shweta Tripathi For Mirzapur 3

Kartik Aaryan and Shweta Tripathi are known for their appearance in the Bollywood industry. Karthik Aaryan is widely known for his role in Chandu Champion and has gained a lot of appreciation for this role and his transformation look. On the other hand, Shweta Tripathi is known for her role in the famous Mirzapur series. They are not only known for their acting but also for their physique. And did you know that the same trainer trains them for the movies? Read below to find out!

Kartik Aaryan And Shweta Tripathi’s Trainer-

Kartik Aaryan

Taking to the Instagram post, The famous gym Trainer Tridev Pandey shared a photo of the Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. In the photo, The trainer gives a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan’s before and after look. Before Kartik, he seemed fat, but after looking, he had a stunning physique with awesome abs. Kartik’s transformation is a testament to his consistency and discipline, guided by Tridev’s expert advice and motivational support.

Shweta Tripathi

Taking to her Instagram post, Shweta Tripathi shared a video of a glimpse from the Mirzapur series showcasing her toned physique. Also, she gave a shot of intense workout training and her struggle to get a toned physique. The actress Shweta Tripathi is also trained under Tridev Tripathi. Beyond his technical skills, Tridev is known for his motivational support, pushing her to achieve her best while ensuring their well-being.

Tridev Pandey’s work with Kartik Aaryan and Shweta Tripathi showcases his ability to bring out the best in his clients, helping them achieve remarkable transformations.