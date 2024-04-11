Disha Patani makes an appearance at ex-BF Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ screening

The mega clash at the box office is finally underway as today marks the release of two big films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. As is customary before any big release coming in, this past evening witnessed a star-studded celebrity screening taking place. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry were in attendance they came in to watch the film and express their support for the action extravaganza.

When it comes to such screenings, there is always a case of a few celebrities’ presence grabbing eyeballs but the BMCM screening instantly hit the news owing to one particular person coming in and surprising many. Actor Disha Patani stepped in to see the film and instantly, the internet went abuzz. For the unknown, Patani and actor Tiger Shroff have been rumored to be dating each other for the longest time even though they never confirmed their relationship. Then a while ago, there were further rumors that the couple had broken up, which also did not see any confirmation or denial from either party. However, since then, the duo has been expressive on social media, especially in wishing each other on birthdays and some special occasions.

Patani, who continues to be friends with Shroff came in for the screening that was held at Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai and grabbed eyeballs. She wore a pink top and smiled at the paparazzi as she came in. Soon, Shroff also arrived in his car sporting a sleeveless shirt.

As one would remember, Shroff and co-star Akshay Kumar from BMCM recently had a funny exchange of wits when Kumar would tease Shroff asking “Aapki zindagi kis DISHA mein ja rahi hai?” To this, Shroff responded wittily, “Meri ek hi DISHA hai life mein… aur voh hai mera kaam.”