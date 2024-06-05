Disha Patani wishes rumored ex-beau, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff on her birthday

Today is double the special occasion for the couple, Jackie Shroff and wife, Ayesha Shroff, where they aren’t just celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today but it is also Ayesha Shroff’s 60th birthday. While the Shroff family might have their own plans even though their son, Tiger Shroff is busy with his work and daughter, Krishna Shroff is away in Romania shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; one person did not cease to wish Ayesha on her special day.

And that person was none other than actor Disha Patani. A while ago, Patani took to Instagram stories and put a lovely image of Shroff’s wife, Ayesha. Furthermore, she extended her heartfelt wishes in the image saying, ‘Happy Birthday my beautiful aunty’ Love you @ayeshashroff’-

For the uninitiated, Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumored to be in a relationship for a long time, where they would make several public appearances together. But they never confirmed, nor denied being together. However, a few months ago, there were also rumors that the couple had broken up. Since then, they haven’t been spotted together but do wish each other on special occasions – one of them being today when it is Ayesha’s birthday owing to Patani being close to Ayesha over the years, she made sure to drop a wish for her aunty.

Parallely, Jackie Shroff dropped a precious throwback image of himself and his loving wife from the couple’s younger days. Even though he did not write anything, he added the Happy Birthday song in the background.

We wish the lovely Shroff couple a very Happy anniversary and a very Happy Birthday to Ayesha Shroff.