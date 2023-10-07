"Easy to blame the dead," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's revelation on SSR's mental health

Highlights:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister defends her late brother’s character.

She questions those who blame him after his passing.

She reaffirms her commitment to seeking justice for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has responded (assumably) to Rhea Chakraborty’s recent revelation about the late actor’s mental health. Shweta took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures of her brother and wrote a cryptic note. She expressed her dismay at people blaming someone who is no longer able to defend themselves. Shweta emphasized that her brother had a pure heart, which continues to live on in the hearts of his fans.

In her post, Shweta questioned the conscience of those who continue to blame Sushant, stating that they should consider what they will answer to themselves. She also asserted her commitment to fighting for justice for her brother, reiterating that Sushant remains their pride, and the love he has garnered will never fade away.

This statement from Sushant’s sister comes on the heels of Rhea Chakraborty’s recent admission that she was aware of Sushant’s mental health issues. During an appearance at the India Today Conclave, Rhea acknowledged that despite Sushant’s fame and success, he battled mental health problems. She explained that she couldn’t know the full extent of what was in his mind but was aware of his mental health struggles.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death occurred in June 2020 when he was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. At the time of his death, he was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, who subsequently faced legal scrutiny. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020 in connection with alleged drug-related chats found on her WhatsApp. While she was granted bail, she had travel restrictions imposed on her for an extended period.