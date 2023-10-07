Movies | News

"Easy to blame the dead," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's revelation on SSR's mental health

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has responded (assumably) to Rhea Chakraborty's recent revelation about the late actor's mental health. Shweta took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures of her brother and wrote a cryptic note

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 19:30:23
"Easy to blame the dead," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's revelation on SSR's mental health 859402
  • Highlights:
  • Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister defends her late brother’s character.
  • She questions those who blame him after his passing.
  • She reaffirms her commitment to seeking justice for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has responded (assumably) to Rhea Chakraborty’s recent revelation about the late actor’s mental health. Shweta took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures of her brother and wrote a cryptic note. She expressed her dismay at people blaming someone who is no longer able to defend themselves. Shweta emphasized that her brother had a pure heart, which continues to live on in the hearts of his fans.

In her post, Shweta questioned the conscience of those who continue to blame Sushant, stating that they should consider what they will answer to themselves. She also asserted her commitment to fighting for justice for her brother, reiterating that Sushant remains their pride, and the love he has garnered will never fade away.

This statement from Sushant’s sister comes on the heels of Rhea Chakraborty’s recent admission that she was aware of Sushant’s mental health issues. During an appearance at the India Today Conclave, Rhea acknowledged that despite Sushant’s fame and success, he battled mental health problems. She explained that she couldn’t know the full extent of what was in his mind but was aware of his mental health struggles.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death occurred in June 2020 when he was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. At the time of his death, he was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, who subsequently faced legal scrutiny. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020 in connection with alleged drug-related chats found on her WhatsApp. While she was granted bail, she had travel restrictions imposed on her for an extended period.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rhea Chakraborty's THROWBACK Moment Of Doing 'Naagin' Dance In Byculla Jail; Read Here 859172
Rhea Chakraborty’s THROWBACK Moment Of Doing ‘Naagin’ Dance In Byculla Jail; Read Here
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story 856969
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story
Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother 855757
Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother
10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra drops BTS moments with late Sushant Singh Rajput 849147
10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra drops BTS moments with late Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty champions the tie-dye co-ords like a boss, see pics 848451
Rhea Chakraborty champions the tie-dye co-ords like a boss, see pics
Ankita Lokhande opens up on refusing ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to prioritise her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, read 848308
Ankita Lokhande opens up on refusing ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to prioritise her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, read

Latest Stories

Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set 859201
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants 859436
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants
Auto Draft 859313
Sumbul Touqeer Khan Defines Simplicity To The Core in This Off-Shoulder Ruffled Floral Dress
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859306
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunny Day Vibes In Photos
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts 859400
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts
"Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world", says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 859396
“Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world”, says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Read Latest News