In the next couple of months, several mega films were planning their release as well but as per the latest reports, a huge reshuffle has happened, and dates are being pushed ahead.

For a while now, the entertainment industry has been enjoying all the perks of big successes that rake in the big bucks. Even smaller films like Shaitaan and Madgaon Express have turned out to be profitable ventures, where the latter, released right at the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, gone are those times when IPL was a deciding factor for big films planning their release dates where we have the likes of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan up for release in a couple of days.

But this isn’t because of IPL but because of the Lok Sabha elections that are set to take place on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Due to this, two big films are going through a major shuffle.

It is rumored that Kalki 2898 AD, which was earlier scheduled for a May 9 release might now be looking at a May 30 or May 31 release. And the Varun Dhawan-led Baby John that is currently scheduled for a May 31 release might be postponed to an unknown date, as of now.

May does have a stacked up release schedule for smaller and mid-level films that include Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report on May 3, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth on May 10, Shreyas Talpade-starrer Kartam Bhugtam on May 17 and Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bhaiyya Ji on May 24. The Hollywood releases next month are The Fall Guy on May 3, Kingdom Of The Planet of The Apes and Garfield on May 10 and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on May 23.