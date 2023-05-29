ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Brijendra Kala to be a part of Swara Bhaskar starrer Mrs. Falani

Brijendra Kala, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Jab We Met, Mithya, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, Ankhon Dekhi, PK, will be seen in Swara Bhaskar starrer film Mrs. Falani

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 13:04:36
Brijendra Kala, the talented actor, who is known for his work in projects like Jab We Met, Mithya, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, Ankhon Dekhi, PK, Tubelight, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has bagged a new movie. As per a reliable source, the actor will be seen in Swara Bhaskar starrer film Mrs. Falani.

The film is based on eight different stories. In recent times, wherein actors struggle to ace even a single look in the film efficaciously, Swara shall be pulling off eight different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie.

Swara will be in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others. Three Arrows and Sita Films have produced the film, and the makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

The muhurt shot of the film was held in the city of Raipur in Chattisgarh. During the muhurat of the film the lead actor of the film Swara Bhaskar, director Manish Kishore, Ejaaz Thebar (Mayor of Raipur) and Gaurav Dwivedi (advisor to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel) were also present.

We earlier exclusively reported about Atul Srivastava being part of the movie.

We reached out to Brijendra but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

 

