Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Himanshu Manek to feature in Kangana Ranaut starrer film Emergency

Actor Himanshu Manek who is popularly known as Jeetu Bhai of Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee will be seen in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut film Emergency. As we know, this is a biographical historical drama film based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Smt Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the project. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The film has the story and screenplay done by Kangana. The film is produced and directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier, the film was to be released in November 2023. However, Kangana decided to postpone its release. Now, the film is slated to release in 2024.

This film, as per Kangana, is her ode to the former Prime Minister, who was elected three times. She said that the film was her life story.

As for Himanshu, we hear that he will play a high-ranked Army officer in the film.

Kangana is known for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 etc. Tejas and Chandramukhi 2 did not do good business at the box office and were declared as commercial non-starters.

As for Himanshu, he was seen in projects Pippa, Kasak, Criminal Justice etc. He was seen in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee as the loyal employee of Earthcon, the company headed by Viaan Raghuvanshi.

