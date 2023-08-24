ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Nushrratt Bharuccha On Akelli’s Comparison With The Kerala Story, Physical Abuse Scene

Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about her highly anticipated new movie, "Akelli." in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com. The upcoming film has been generating significant buzz among both fans and critics, and Nushrratt's insights shed light on the intriguing aspects of the movie.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Aug,2023 11:09:57
One of the highlights of the conversation was Nushrratt’s candid revelation about the most challenging scene she had to shoot for Akelli. Known for her dedication and commitment to her craft, Nushrratt disclosed that a particular scene tested her limits as an actress.

Furthermore, the conversation took an interesting turn as the topic of comparison between “Akelli” and “The Kerala Story” emerged. Nushrratt addressed the parallels that some may draw between the two films. Akelli presents the life of an Indian girl (played by Nushrratt Bharccha) who gets stuck in war-prone Iraq. She battles all odds, fights terrorism, and succeeds in returning to her homeland – India. Check here!

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. ‘Akelli’ is a thriller drama directed by Pranay Meshram and stars Nushrratt in the lead role. Akelli is all set to release on August 25 in the cinema.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

