Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (14-19 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama trying to connect with Romil. The latter opens up about how Ankush was never there for him. Anupama is worried about Pakhi’s relationship with Adhik and Romil’s stubbornness. Barkha and Adhik get infuriated when Romil throws a party in the house. Anuj gets furious when he sees an intoxicated Romil partying at the Kapadia house. Romil furiously decides to take revenge for his humiliation. Elsewhere, Vanraj tries to sort out the problems between him and Samar. Leela offers to feed Samar his favourite breakfast food, but Dimpy gets angry at him for this. Elsewhere, Pakhi gets excited about her big responsibility at work, but Adhik blames her for undermining him. Later, Adhik slaps Pakhi in anger and Anupama witnesses it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara performing Abhinav’s last rites. Abhimanyu tries to convince Manish of his innocence, but the latter calls him a liar. Meanwhile, Akshara wants Abhimanyu to get punished for his crime. Elsewhere, after finding Abhinav’s cell phone, Abhir grows suspicious about the former’s whereabouts. Abhir feels devastated after learning the news about Abhinav’s death. Later, Akshara grows worried when Abhir suddenly falls sick due to a high fever. Abhir tells Akshara that he wants to return to Kasauli and the latter agrees seeing his condition. However, Kairav tells the Goenkas that Abhir should know the truth. Abhir refuses to speak with Abhimanyu and accuses him of Abhinav’s death. Meanwhile, the Goenkas are shocked to read the letter that Shefali brings for Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw Shaurya getting upset as Mahesh refuses to fire Rajveer. Nidhi visits Rajveer’s house and learns that Srishti and Preeta live with him. After Preeta and Srishti warn Nidhi to get her ousted from the house, Aarohi suggests Nidhi to kill Preeta. Karan talks to Dadi and Rishabh about Preeta, who tells Srishti that she feels like Karan is calling her. Karan overhears Srishti on a call. However, Srishti manages to handle the situation. At the temple, Srishti saves Preeta from being run over and suspects Nidhi. Nilesh sees this and visits Nidhi to offer her his help. Nidhi agrees to pay Nilesh the money to kill Preeta. Later, Preeta daydreams about Karan. Preeta wonders why she dreams of Karan. Nilesh introduces Shambhu, a hitman, to Nidhi, who will kill Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Tapu Sena making plans for going for an outing instead of celebrating Independence Day with everyone. Bhide teaches his tuition kids about Independence Day. Later, Tapu Sena asks Bhide if they can go on a picnic in Khandala instead of celebrating Independence Day with everyone. Bhide asks Champaklal to teach the kids a lesson. Bhide thanks Champaklal for guiding him in the right direction while Taarak writes a poem for Independence Day. Later, everyone gathers to celebrate Independence Day. Taarak, Bhide, and Jethalal decide to go to the office together while Jethalal gets a chance to ride with Babita in her car. Dr. Hathi’s patient, Chintamani, tells Dr. Hathi that there is something wrong with him. Mahila Mandal meets for a kitty party. All men from Gokuldham society gather to drink soda and talk about the kinds of customers they have to deal with.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Jahaan and Indrajit tricking Maheep into confessing the truth and arranging a family reunion against her wishes. Unaware of the proceedings, Jordan gets upset with Jahaan for entering his house and they have an argument. Jordan refuses to accept Jahaan’s presence in his house, but Maheep pulls him aside. Meanwhile, Jahaan vows to slowly take revenge on Jordan for abusing Elahi. Jordan brings a bulldozer to demolish Elahi’s house and tries to run over Elahi’s father when he tries to stop him. However, Elahi keeps her end of the bargain and pays back the money she owes Jordan. Dolly regains consciousness when Elahi saves her from another accident. Unaware of her relationship with Jordan, she urges Jahaan to present her daughter-in-law with a chain. When Jordan reveals his relationship with Elahi, Dolly is stunned and falls unconscious. Elahi, on the other hand, becomes concerned about Dolly’s serious medical condition and decides to support her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Sahiba finding Seerat’s earrings in Angad’s jacket and asking her how they got there. Later, Angad promises Sahiba to never betray her trust. When Angad hears Manbeer talking to Sahiba about Simran’s abduction, he misinterprets the conversation. Soon, Angad finds out about the mastermind. Simran regains consciousness, but her damaged liver leaves her in a precarious state. To help save her, the Brars step forward and take a crucial decision. The Brars learn that none of them are fit to donate their liver to Simran. As a result of the lack of a donor, Simran’s chances of survival begin to dwindle. After Simran’s condition deteriorates, Sahiba decides to become her liver donor. Angad tries to obstruct Sahiba as he learns about her health issues. Sahiba’s parents come to the hospital and question Angad for risking Sahiba’s life to save Simran.

