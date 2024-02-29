Exclusive: Pankaj Berry to feature in film Aaradhya

Versatile actor Pankaj Berry who was recently seen in a cameo role in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, the reincarnation drama has bagged a film as his next. The actor who also was part of the prime cast of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyan Gallan earlier this year, moved out of the Colors show after his cameo role ended. He is presently shooting in Banaras for a film titled Aaradhya.

The film is directed by Sujeet Goswami and is produced by Professor Amarnath Sharma who hails from Banaras. The film, we hear, is a very earthy subject which depicts the relationship between humans and God.

As per a reliable source, “Pankaj Berry will play the role of the divine power who has come down to the Earth and lives his life amidst humans.”

Pankaj Berry who is known for his prolific performances in TV and films, recently donned the role of a patriarch in the Colors’ show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. He played the role of a strict disciplinarian who followed certain religious customs and beliefs. His character was shown dead in a few episodes, and this was a big turning point in the show.

We buzzed Pankaj Berry for his film but did not get through to him.

His first major break came with a television series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam on Doordarshan in 1987. College Girl was his first Bollywood film. He went on to appear in many television series and films after that. He first appeared in a small role in Govind Nihalani’s Tamas, in which he played the role of the son of Surekha Sikri. He gained wide popularity through the role of Tathacharya in Tenali Rama

