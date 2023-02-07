Actor Paritosh Sand who was seen in the classic web series Mirzapur is a well-known Bollywood actor. He has featured in films Monsoon Wedding, Special Chabbis, Super 30 and many more. Paritosh will now be seen in an upcoming film which is helmed by Arun Shankar Productions.

The film is based on the backdrop of Kashmir. The film is tentatively titled Azaad – The Beginning, but will soon undergo a change.

Arun Shankar is the renowned Director who has won a National Award for his debut short film The Chameleon.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Meet fame actress Sharain Khanduja playing an undercover cop in the film. If you have missed reading this, you can get a glance of it here.

We now hear of Paritosh Sand playing an integral role.

