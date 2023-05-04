ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Prayrak Mehta roped in for Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 May,2023 12:47:35
Young lad, Prayrak Mehta, known for Chhalaang, Siddharth, and Bhaangarh, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be a part of Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films will produce the upcoming movie.

The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike. Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

The film also marks a new beginning for Vaani Kapoor as it’s her first solo-lead film since her Bollywood debut in 2013. The actress is excited to begin this new journey and has already started preparing to get into the skin of her character.

A source was quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Dinesh Vijan is making a high-concept, progressive film about a small-town girl who looks like a popular porn star. It’s a special project that brings to light a very important message while entertaining the audience with its quirky storyline. Vaani plays a strong, bold, dignified woman fighting for her integrity, exposing the poor mentality of the Indian patriarchal society all along,”

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ishwak Singh, Shweta Pasricha, Brijendra Kala, Geeta Tyagi, and Raghubir Yadav being part of the film.

We buzzed Prayrak but did not get revert.

