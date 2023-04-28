ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Preeti Agarwal Mehta to feature in Maddock Films' Murder Mubarak

Preeti Agarwal Mehta will be seen in the Maddock Films' project Murder Mubarak.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Apr,2023 13:20:11
Actress Preeti Agarwal Mehta who has featured in projects like Aspirants, Engineering Girls etc, will be part of the cast of the Maddock Films extravaganza with a stellar cast titled Murder Mubarak. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and others. It will be Karisma Kapur’s comeback film after 12 years.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

We hear that Preeti Agarwal will be playing a good role in the film.

We buzzed Preeti but could not get through.

