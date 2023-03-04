Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are all set to entertain their fans with their upcoming movie Murder Mubarak which is directed by Homi Adajania. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is touted to be a horror-comedy or something similar.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that actress Grusha Kapoor will be part of the above-mentioned movie. The actress has earlier entertained the masses in projects like Siya Ke Ram, Hawa, Karenjit Kaur-​The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, and Aankh Micholi.

We reached out to Grusha but did not get revert till we filed the story.

