Exclusive: Taniya Kalrra bags Bejoy Nambiar's bilingual film Dange

Taniya Kalrra will be seen in the principal cast of the Bejoy Nambiar film Dange.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Apr,2023 13:44:04
Actress Taniya Kalrra who has had a good outing on the OTT platform in the last few years, looks forward to a great association with talented filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar for her next. Taniya who was last seen in projects like Udan Patolas, Broken But Beautiful, Dark 7 White, Your Honor etc, will be seen playing a pivotal character in Bejoy Nambiar’s bilingual film Dange.

As we know, Dange is a bilingual film being made in Hindi and Tamil. It will be an action-heavy youth drama. Harshvardhan Rane will play the lead in the Hindi version while Kalidas Jayaram will play the lead in its Tamil version. Ehan Bhat will be playing the other lead in the Hindi version of the film while TJ Bhanu (Vaazhl fame) will be seen as the leading lady in both the versions.

We now hear of Taniya Kalrra playing a significant role in the film. Taniya will be seen in the Hindi version of the film. This will be a big role for her as it is one which proves her versatility as a performer.

We buzzed Taniya but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

