Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj joins Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s action thriller VD 18

Actress Khushi Bhardwaj who recently shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru, has bagged yet another big opportunity, this time in a theatrical release film. She will be seen sharing screen space with the popular Varun Dhawan in his next. As we know, Varun is presently busy shooting for Atlee’s next film. This will be Atlee’s next, after this stupendous success with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

The film which is presently titled VD 18, is produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film is directed by Khalees. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and a hugely-packed action film. As per reports, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of his recent release, “Bawaal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Despite facing some criticism for the Auschwitz scene, the film received immense praise from the audience.

When asked about VD 18, Varun Dhawan recently expressed his excitement for the project. He praised Atlee for his ability to infuse excitement and conviction into his films. Varun hinted that VD 18 is going to be a mass-action entertainer, promising a lot of entertainment, something he loves, and assured that he will give his all to the role.

We now hear of Khushi Bhardwaj playing a very important role in the film.

Khushi was featured in TV shows Baalveer 3, Parineetii etc. She has also shot for the Applause Entertainment series 36 Days directed by Vishal Furia.

We buzzed Khushi but did not get through to her.

