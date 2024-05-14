Farah Khan doesn’t hold back while talking about the entourage of actors and wastage of resources

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is known to not hold back when she has to say something thus, at times, showcasing the realities of the entertainment business, and at times just being big shockers.

Fleetingly, there have been several talks about how actors these days come with a huge entourage when they arrive for shoot, and how handling that team of people is sometimes an added problem the filmmaker did not sign up for. Speaking on Twin Encounter’s latest episode on Chinki Minki’s YouTube channel, Khan opened up on the change she would like to bring in Bollywood, the good and bas aspects and so on.

She mainly mentioned how male actors come with no less than eight people in their team and female actors with nine people. And mainly, they don’t add value to how they are performing on-screen just being an added cost for the producers and wastage of resources.

She also mentioned how initially the film industry would run on relationships, where she would make direct calls to a few actors and things were done. Now, she said how you have through a channel where managers and agencies are involved.

She did mention about the positive change too where it has become so much more organized and clinical than things used to be.

On the workfront, Khan last choreographed Chaleya in Jawan and was seen in a cameo in the film, Khichdi 2: Mission Panthukistan.