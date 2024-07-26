Farah Khan’s mother Menaka Irani passes away

Choreographer and director Farah Khan shared a sad update recently with all her fans where she went on to confirm that her mother, Menaka Irani passed away at the age of 79 earlier today in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Menaka worked briefly as a child actor in the film Bachpan (1963), alongside Daisy Irani, who was her sister.

Menaka was reportedly ailing for a while now and incidentally, she celebrated her 79th about two weeks ago.

Posting about it, Khan wrote, “We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen. sSense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you.”

It seems unfortunately coincidental to see Khan has written ‘Today’s a good day to come back home’.

More details about the death is still awaited. For the uninitiated, Menaka Irani was the sister of actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani.

Their children, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan has been in the industry for over three decades now where Farah has been an established choreographer and director while Sajid has also directed six films and is touted to make a return with a new film soon as well.