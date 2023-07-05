Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘12th Fail’ gets release date

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios are joining forces for the very first time to bring us the much-awaited film ’12th Fail’. After a hiatus from the director’s chair, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to return with this project, which is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name. Audiences worldwide can mark their calendars for October 27, 2023, as ’12th Fail’ is scheduled to release in cinemas across the globe. This partnership between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios promises to deliver a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences, bringing the compelling narrative of ’12th Fail’ to life on the big screen.

Taran Adarsh, the leading film critic and trade analyst shared the exciting details on his social media handle. He wrote, “VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA – ZEE STUDIOS COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME… ‘12TH FAIL’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #VidhuVinodChopra returns to the director’s chair with #12thFail… #ZeeStudios and #VidhuVinodChopra have joined hands to present this film worldwide… In cinemas 27 Oct 2023. #12thFail is adapted from #AnuragPathak’s bestselling novel of the same name.”

VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA – ZEE STUDIOS COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME… ‘12TH FAIL’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #VidhuVinodChopra returns to the director’s chair with #12thFail… #ZeeStudios and #VidhuVinodChopra have joined hands to present this film worldwide… In *cinemas* 27 Oct 2023.… pic.twitter.com/laBOCXDgqA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2023

About ‘12th Fail’

Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel ’12th Fail’ has caught the attention of readers worldwide with its captivating story. The novel explores the journey of its protagonist, delving into themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams. Set against the backdrop of the Indian education system, ’12th Fail’ unravels the challenges and aspirations of a young individual who faces the societal pressure and stigma associated with academic failure. Pathak’s insightful storytelling and nuanced character development have struck a chord with readers, making ’12th Fail’ a compelling and relatable tale. Now, with the upcoming film adaptation helmed by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and presented by Zee Studios, fans eagerly await the cinematic interpretation of this powerful narrative.