ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘12th Fail’ gets release date

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios are joining forces for the very first time to bring us the much-awaited film '12th Fail'. Read the scoop below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 18:00:51
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘12th Fail’ gets release date

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios are joining forces for the very first time to bring us the much-awaited film ’12th Fail’. After a hiatus from the director’s chair, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to return with this project, which is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name. Audiences worldwide can mark their calendars for October 27, 2023, as ’12th Fail’ is scheduled to release in cinemas across the globe. This partnership between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios promises to deliver a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences, bringing the compelling narrative of ’12th Fail’ to life on the big screen.

Taran Adarsh, the leading film critic and trade analyst shared the exciting details on his social media handle. He wrote, “VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA – ZEE STUDIOS COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME… ‘12TH FAIL’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #VidhuVinodChopra returns to the director’s chair with #12thFail… #ZeeStudios and #VidhuVinodChopra have joined hands to present this film worldwide… In cinemas 27 Oct 2023. #12thFail is adapted from #AnuragPathak’s bestselling novel of the same name.”

Here take a look at the post-

About ‘12th Fail’

Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel ’12th Fail’ has caught the attention of readers worldwide with its captivating story. The novel explores the journey of its protagonist, delving into themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams. Set against the backdrop of the Indian education system, ’12th Fail’ unravels the challenges and aspirations of a young individual who faces the societal pressure and stigma associated with academic failure. Pathak’s insightful storytelling and nuanced character development have struck a chord with readers, making ’12th Fail’ a compelling and relatable tale. Now, with the upcoming film adaptation helmed by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and presented by Zee Studios, fans eagerly await the cinematic interpretation of this powerful narrative.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Exclusive: Priyanshu Chatterjee to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Priyanshu Chatterjee to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Shaadisthan fame Medha Shankar to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail
Exclusive: Shaadisthan fame Medha Shankar to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail
How Vivek Agnihotri Took On Vidhu Vinod Chopra
How Vivek Agnihotri Took On Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Unknown Trivia: Did You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Choreographed Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda And 1942: A Love Story?
Unknown Trivia: Did You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Choreographed Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda And 1942: A Love Story?
Next Munnabhai Finally Happening
Next Munnabhai Finally Happening
Latest Stories
OnePlus To Launch Nord 3 And Other Devices, Check Details
OnePlus To Launch Nord 3 And Other Devices, Check Details
Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments
Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments
Kramik Yadav Honoured with the Prestigious Kala Bhushan Puraskar 2022 as Style Icon of the Year 2023
Kramik Yadav Honoured with the Prestigious Kala Bhushan Puraskar 2022 as Style Icon of the Year 2023
I am a little bit nervous: Vidya Balan on Neeyat, her theatrical release after four years
I am a little bit nervous: Vidya Balan on Neeyat, her theatrical release after four years
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua bosses over Gazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua bosses over Gazal
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor In A tale Of Star-Crossed Love
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor In A tale Of Star-Crossed Love
Read Latest News