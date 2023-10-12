Find out why Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar threatened to block Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat, who has established himself as a prominent talent known for his intense and impactful performances, opened up about his hesitance to watch his own performances. While speaking with his Jaane Jaan co-star Saurabh Sachdeva for The Actor’s Truth, Jaideep said that he hasn’t watched 80 percent of his projects. The reason behind this self-imposed embargo is his tendency to be overly critical of his work, leading to disappointment in his own performances.

While speaking about the performances that he has watched on screen, Jaideep said that he agreed to watch Raazi only because Meghna Gulzar and Alia threatened to block his number. As per reports in Pink Villa, Jaideep said, “Bohot kam kaam hai jo maine poora poora dekha hai. Jaise maine Raazi puri dekhi hai movie jab Meghna ne mujhe finally dhamki de di ki main tumhara number block kar dungi. Chauthi screening me gaya. Alia ne aur Meghna ne message karke block karne ki dhamki di tab jaake wo dekh paaya main ek single go me.”

He also added that he watched his web series Paatal Lok two months after it released. “Paatal Lok release hone ke do mahine baad dekhi. Uska ek reason ye bhi tha ki release hone ke 1 mahine tak bohot busy the kyuki roz interviews dete the.”

Jaideep was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan.