First Image of Alia & Sharvari is Here: The ‘Alpha’ Girls Are All Heart

There are several ‘universes’ being created in the Hindi film industry, and the possibilities to them are endless indeed. From the cop universe to the horror comedy universe and the YRF spy universe, it is just another reason for viewers to have a blast watching their favourite stars come together. And when it comes to the latter, the stakes are incredibly higher and higher than others.

Having Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik’s Roshan in your universe is as fantastical as it can get, and now two powerhouse ladies are also making their entry in the form of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The announcement of the same was made a few weeks ago as Bhatt and Sharvari are co-starring in the action-packed female-led YRF Spy Universe thus making it bigger and better.

So far, we had nothing coming in from the set and everything has been guarded with no leaks but finally one image of the duo has been dropped by Bhatt herself as a collab post with Sharvari and in a very smart way – only showing their backs. Making a heart with each of their hands in a picturesque location, and with Sharvari sporting a leather jacket while Bhatt has a cream hoodie on, the hug each other. They captioned the post as ‘Love, Alpha’-

This has only raised the excitement for the film by multiple folds and the prospect of seeing Sharvari and Bhatt together in a female-led spy film is as alluring as it can get. Sharvari is having a purple patch having three back-to-back releases with Munjya being a box office blockbuster, Maharaj garnering amazing viewership on Netflix and Vedaa receiving critical acclaim. Bhatt, on the other hand had a box-office success last year in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii and also had her Hollywood debut on Netflix with Heart of Stone.