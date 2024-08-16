FKA Twigs opens up on embodying her character in upcoming action thriller, ‘The Crow’

Helmed by renowned director Rupert Sanders and starring Bill Skarsgard, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston. The Crow delivers a compelling mix of romance and vengeance. The Crow promises an intense and dramatic experience, weaving together a powerful story of love and retribution that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Adapted from James O’Barr’s novel, this action-thriller is centred on the passionate yet tragic romance between Eric and Shelly, and explores the devastating consequences that unfold when Shelly’s dark past resurfaces, ultimately leading to their tragic end. The powerful chemistry and deep love between Eric (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs) stands out as a central highlight of the film.

FKA Twigs brings to life Shelly, a mysterious and compelling character whose entanglement in a perilous situation forces her to make a life-altering decision. Reflecting on her connection to the role, the singer shares, “I wanted to play Shelly because she felt like a magnified version of myself. Obviously, we’re not the same, but it felt like Shelly was one side of me that could be ‘blown up’ into the entire character.”

Elaborating further on this, she states, “There’s something really light and child-like about Shelly, even though she’s been enveloped in darkness. I feel that in myself, as well. I liked that Eric and Shelly have such a deep love and connection that feels different from those we’ve seen before. They have their own vibe.”

The Crow delves deep into the raw and complex emotions that define the human experience. Eric and Shelly’s captivating love story reveals the duality of love’s power—to heal and to destroy.