Today marks an incredibly special day for all fans and admirers of Indian cinema as team RRR has managed to do the unthinkable. After their special win at Grammy and other platforms, expectations were high from their end for Oscars 2023. Well, they have done it. RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Academy award for ‘Best Original Song’ and well, ever since then, celebrations galore in grand style.

A lot of other Indian celebrities too took to social media to express their happiness for RRR winning the prestigious Oscar 2023 in the respective category. From Armaan Malik to Suniel Shetty, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Virender Sehwag, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, we saw them all tweet in favour of the win. See below folks –

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

OMG! This is the best new ever! Congrats Guneet ji and the entire team of #theelephantwhisperers. What a day for Indian cinema 🇮🇳🥹 https://t.co/yvkcBa2RoR — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 13, 2023

13-March-2023, a golden day for Indian Cinema!!! #TheElephantWhisperers is the first Indian Production & #NaatuNaatu is the first song from an Indian Production to win the #Oscars ! My heart is full! Congratulations!! @guneetm #KartikiGonsalves @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist pic.twitter.com/CXNb3u3qOx — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 13, 2023

My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR🙏 https://t.co/J0L2RFuicH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ldE5N8g7gQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

