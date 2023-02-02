Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most admired and romantic on-screen couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Well, not just on-screen ladies and gentlemen, the two of them are rumoured to be dating for quite a long time and well, that’s exactly why, rumours about their marriage have been rife for quite some time. Whenever the duo have been spotted together in public till now, it has been nothing less than a special visual delight and a source of happiness and entertainment for the fans all over the country. Their stunning chemistry in ‘Shershah’ was nothing less than outstanding and well, that’s why, fans have always been craving for more quite literally and in the true sense of the term.

Right now, buzz and speculation is that both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to get married this year on the date of February 6, 2023. Media reports in SpotBoyE further reveal that the wedding will take place amidst high security at Jaisalmer Hotel Palace. So, what does the wedding guest list look like ladies and gentlemen as far as B-Town celebrities are concerned?

Well, as per media reports, the big names that are set to be a part of the gala celebration are Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and many others. Ace designer Manish Malhotra is expected to be a part of the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities begin from February 4 and the wedding as per the rituals is set to take place on February 6, 2023. Some of the other names who are expected to be invited are Isha Ambani and the members of the Ambani family, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other big names in the Indian entertainment industry. So far, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been absolutely mum and silent on their wedding. Well, here’s hoping we get to see more details on the actual day itself when the big wedding happens. Reports in media further reveal that as many as 100 people from the film industry could be invited.

Well, how exciting and amazing does that sound ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain't it?