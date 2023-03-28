Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved and reputed superstars that we have in the country. For the longest time, he’s been impressing one and all with his amazing presence and we love it. There is a special treat for all Ajay Devgn fans this 30th March! The teaser of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ will be attached with action adventure ‘Bholaa’ for the audience to experience it on the big screen.

Based on a true story, ‘Maidaan’ is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

Well, how excited and happy are you all about the movie? What’s your expectation from the same? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com