The Hollywood juggernaut beat the likes of Crew and The Goat Life to rule Indian Box Office

Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films of the year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released in cinemas across India on March 29, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu and is now roaring at the box office in India & Worldwide. The film has received a gigantic response from audiences and has set the box office on fire, thereby becoming the Number One film at the Indian Box Office this weekend.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has had a Record-Breaking Gigantic Opening Weekend with a Box office collection of Rs. 47 crores (Gross) across 2865 screens (including all IMAX screens). It is the biggest opening weekend for the Monsterverse franchise. It is the biggest opening weekend for a Warner Bros. Pictures Film in India. It is also the biggest opening weekend for an IMAX film in 2024 and the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India in 2024.

Speaking on the momentous occasion where the film has dominated the Box office in India, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We are thrilled to announce the monumental success of ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ in India. The film achieved the largest opening weekend for any Warner Bros. Pictures release in the country’s history and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood film opening of 2024 in India. This record-breaking debut stands as a testament to the Indian audience’s unwavering passion for experiencing epic spectacles on the big screen. ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ dominated the Indian box office over the weekend, firmly establishing itself as the No. 1 film. We are delighted by these outstanding results and heartened to witness the enduring vibrancy of cinema-going culture in India.”

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, and Kenji Okuhira. Once again, Wingard is collaborating with director of photography Ben Seresin, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and costume designer Emily Seresin. The composers are Tom Holkenborg and Antonio Di Iorio.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” It released nationwide only in cinemas and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.