Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest and most loved young actresses that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for quite a long time and well, ever since her debut in 2018, she’s been doing her best to make things count in the entertainment space. From doing a variety of interesting movies in B-Town to now getting all set for her debut in the South, Janhvi Kapoor has truly come a long way forward. As far as work in South is concerned, for quite a long time, rumours and speculations have been rife about Janhvi doing a film in South. Well finally, that was confirmed after it was announced that she will indeed be a part of NTR 30.

Well, after the big announcement ladies and gentlemen, the mahurat of the movie tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’ happened today and as expected, fans truly can’t keep calm. Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to share an update on the same. She shared two photos of her looking all stylish and happening in a green saree at the launch event and alongside that, she shared a snap of the clapboard from the movie. See below folks –

