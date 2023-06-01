ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt is making India proud with her global venture. This time the diva featured along with many big Hollywood celebrities, from Julia Roberts to John Legend

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jun,2023 15:35:12
Gucci Campaign: Alia Bhatt Features Along With Hollywood Superstars From Julia Roberts to John Legend

The beautiful actress Alia Bhatt makes the country proud with her amazing global achievements. Gangubai Kathiyawad made her a sensation. Her acting skills have buzzed worldwide. Soon the diva will mark her Hollywood. However, before that, the star featured alongside many big Hollywood superstars, and here’s what’s it about.

Darlings actress Alia Bhatt joined Hollywood’s biggest stars in a new video by the Gucci fashion house. The stars collaborated to promote gender equality as part of the new campaign. In contrast, the diva announced the face of the brand internationally.

The diva shared took to her social media handles and shared the news with the caption, “Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in.”

The video features Hollywood stars like Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Salma Hayek Pinault, Daisy Edgar Jones, Alia, Seren Williams, Julia Roberts, and Idris Elba, who stood up to support education, strength, and dignity.

Alia Bhatt will mark her Hollywood debut with the Hollywood film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jung Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena. Some of Alia Bhatt’s hits include Darlings, Kalank, Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Dear Zindagi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and many others.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt enjoys a huge fandom on her account. Her regular engagement post keeps her fans hooked on her.

