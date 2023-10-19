Hema Malini, The Singer…Here Is An Unknown Facet Of The Diva

Hema Malini has always been willing to go that extra mile in her life and career. Not many know that in 1974 Hema Malini sang a hit duet with Kishore Kumar for composers Kalyanji-Anandji.

“Yes . that was Peena Walon Ko Peene Ka Bahana Chahiye in the film Haath Ki Safaai,” Hemaji remembers the song well, and doesn’t think she did full justice to it. “I was so busy back then, working multi-shifts in various films. I didn’t want to sing . Why should I when Lataji was there? But everyone insisted so I said, why not?”

Hemaji doesn’t recall being intimidated by Kishore Kumar. “Everyone knew I was not doing this to prove what a good singer I am. The composers Kalyanji-Anandji had given me nice rap passages to do while he(Kishore Kumar) had the actual singing to do. I just took the Almighty’s name and plunged into it.”

She admits if she had to do it again now, she would be more prepared. “But it was nice,considering I nor a trained singer.”

The song was hit and many other producers wanted Hemaji to sing. But she refused.She did sing some non-film Bhajans some years ago.