I Met My Idol Vyjayanthimalaji Last Evening, So Glad She Has Got The Padma Vibhushan

Vibhushan Vyjayanthimala from her childhood. “I modelled my entire career on her.To say I idolize her is an understatement. I met Vyjayanthiji last evening at her residence in Chennai. It is always a big deal for me to when I get to meet her. At 90, she is so fit and beautiful. I hope I continue to dance at 90, like her. She is phenomenal. I am so glad she got the Padma Vibhushan. She deserves every recognition she gets, and more.”

Says Vyjayanthimala “It’s really sweet of Hema to be so generous with compliments all the time.When she says she idolises me, I feel good about it. I never let Bharat Natyam mudras reflect in my film performances. I was very particular from the very beginning about compartmentalising the two in a proper way. I think Hema has done the same. We don’t meet that often. But whenever she is in Chennai we try to catch up.”