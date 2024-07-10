Paramita Munshi’s ‘Hema Malini’ Brings Legendary Love Story to Tollywood

In a unique blend of fact and fiction, director Paramita Munshi is bringing the legendary love story of Hema Malini and Dharmendra to the Bengali film industry. The movie, ‘Hema Malini,’ stars Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Roshni Dutt in the lead roles, with Chiranjit Chakraborty and Chaiti Ghoshal playing important supporting characters.

While the film is not a biopic, it draws inspiration from the real-life love story of the iconic Bollywood couple. Paramita Munshi, who has previously directed ‘Guhmanab,’ has woven a narrative that explores the chemistry between Hema Malini and Dharmendra, both on and off the screen.

The story follows Manik Mukherjee, an independent filmmaker played by Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who is struggling to make a feature film titled “Hema Malini.” As he navigates the challenges of filmmaking, he seeks guidance from new-age astrologer Roshni, played by Roshni Dutt. Their interactions lead to a sweet and sour chemistry, reminiscent of the iconic pair’s on-screen romance.

Paramita Munshi reveals that the film is inspired by her life story, drawing parallels between the director Manik Mukherjee’s journey and her own experiences. The movie promises to be a fresh take on the classic love story, with a unique blend of romance, drama, and humor.

With a talented cast and crew, ‘Hema Malini’ generates significant interest in Tollywood. The film’s release is highly anticipated, and audiences are eager to experience the magic of Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story reimagined for the Bengali screen.