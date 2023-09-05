Movies | News

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer set to dazzle with massive USD 48 million budget [Reports]

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has now unveiled intriguing details about the movie, including its substantial budget.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023
The highly anticipated Bollywood film “Housefull 5,” starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, is generating a buzz as it gears up for its release during Diwali 2024. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has now unveiled intriguing details about the movie, including its substantial budget.

“Housefull 5” is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle, with a staggering budget of USD 48 million, equivalent to a whopping Rs 375 crores. This colossal investment places it in the same league as Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Pathan” in terms of budget.

Sajid Nadiadwala, in an exclusive interview with Variety, disclosed that he is channeling a significant chunk of his resources into UK-based projects featuring Bollywood’s A-listers. Alongside “Housefull 5,” this ambitious endeavor encompasses Kartik Aaryan’s “Chandu Champion” and Tiger Shroff’s “Baaghi 4.” The decision to shoot these films in the United Kingdom adds an international flair to these upcoming Bollywood ventures.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Housefull 5” on Diwali 2024, the film’s massive budget and the promise of a star-studded UK shoot certainly elevate the anticipation for this cinematic extravaganza.

