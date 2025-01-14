Hrithik Roshan embarassed to share ‘prep notes’ for ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ from 27 years ago

Hrithik posted images of his handwritten notes from 27 years ago on social media, calling them “proof of resilience.” Reflecting on his journey, Hrithik wrote, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an actor for my first movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years in the industry, I guess I can handle it.”

He went on to say that while much has changed in his career, his process remains the same. “Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise – absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains.”

Expressing gratitude, he added, “So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. And the only thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book.”

The film, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, was re-released in theatres to celebrate the milestone. Fans packed theatres, and a viral video showed Hrithik dancing to the title track in front of a cheering crowd.

Co-stars and friends like Shilpa Shetty and Fardeen Khan congratulated him, praising his journey and process. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which also starred Ameesha Patel, first hit theatres in January 2000 and remains a memorable milestone in Hrithik’s career.