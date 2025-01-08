Hrithik Roshan thanks the media as he reflects on 25 years since ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’

As Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai approaches its 25th anniversary, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his journey in an intimate gathering with the media. The film, which marked his debut and established him as a leading star, also began his 25-year-long career in Indian cinema.

Speaking candidly, Hrithik shared his struggles with shyness and anxiety during the early days of his career. “When Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai happened, I was so shy and so anxious that I didn’t do a single interview or even step out of the house. I just waited for the release,” he admitted. “25 years have passed, and unfortunately, that side of me hasn’t changed. I’m still that shy.”

While he avoided reflecting on his legacy, Hrithik emphasized his gratitude towards the media for shaping his journey. “I don’t like words like legacy, and I’m not here to say ‘yes, 25 years, wow.’ Instead, I want to thank all of you—something I haven’t done in 25 years. You’ve helped me become the human and actor I am today,” he said.

Hrithik acknowledged the role of the media in pushing him to grow, adding, “Sometimes your questions made me feel uncomfortable, responsible, and accountable. It made me search inside myself to understand the kind of human I can be. Through your words, people understood me. So, thank you for everything.”

The gathering marked a rare moment of reflection for the actor, who has largely let his work speak for itself. As he completes 25 years in the industry, Hrithik’s words highlighted the symbiotic relationship between artists and the media in shaping public narratives.