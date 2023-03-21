The aam junta has responded well to Kapil Sharma’s common man’s tale Zwigato.Kapil is happy. “This is our story .We have gone to various parts of the country and everywhere people have connected with the story.”

Working with Nandita Das was a pleasure for Kapil. “Pehle din se dosti ho gayi . Jab Nandita Ma’am ghar ayee tthi. I kept asking myself why is she thinking of me in the role? Not that I don’t have faith in myself as an actor. I have done theatre and I’ve also done films in the past. When I met Nandita ma’am for the first time.”

When Kapil met Nandita for the first time it was like meeting a twin. “We are both desi entertainers. The content on my show reflects the kind of person that I am. We became friends on the first day we met. She had come fully prepared. She narrated the script to me in great detail. I’ve learnt a lot while doing this film.”

The Kapil Sharma Show is now ten years old. He feels the home viewers are spiritually connected with the show. “When we started the show it was meant be on for only three months. Abb toh dus saal ho gaye. I don’t know why viewers are not bored with me. Pataa nahin ek dil se connect hai. People feel I am one of them. Oopar wale ki blessings hai. We are constantly thinking of new gags. But I don’t thinking too far ahead. It never works out.

Kapil will continue with his show for as long as people shower their love on the it. “I love doing the show.How many people are there in this world who get to do what they love? Look at my character in Zwigato. Bechara, majboori mein kaam kar raha hai.”

Kapil maes sure he enough time to spend with his wife and children. “I don’t attend parties, nor do I like going out for social events. When I am not working I am with my wife and and children. I have only three daily destinations: studio, office and home. Both my children were born during Covid.So I got to spend all my time with them . Otherwise kids grow up so fast we hardly get to spend time with them. Even now I prefer the company of my children. I don’t vibe well with people who are too grown up.”

Which of his two children are is he closer to? “I love them both dearly. But the bonding between the baap and beti is always a little special. My daughter is a year older to my son.She loves her brother dearly. She dotes on her brother. I am surprised to see how sensitive she is towards her brother at such a young age. The look on her face when she sees her brother melts my heart.”