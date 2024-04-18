“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it” – Parineeti Chopra on meeting Amarjot & Chamkila in parallel universe

In the world of cinema, where glamour takes a front seat, Parineeti Chopra’s recent portrayal in Amar Singh Chamkila stands out as a reminder of being dedicated and authenticity.

Chopra’s commitment to her craft is clearly visible in her physical transformation as she gained 16 kgs to make the character look authentic. With a bare face and no make-up look, the actress can be seen in her completely raw form by truly justifying the role.

In a recent interview, when asked about in a parallel universe if Parineeti had to meet Amarjot, what’s the one thing you would tell her or ask her? The actress said, “I can’t even think; they are like gods to us. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it. Honestly, I’ve said this so many times about Amarjotji and Chamkila: they were true revolutionaries, truly serving India and their audiences without thinking about their safety. They knew they were probably going to meet their death because of this, but they didn’t care. They lived, you know? They really lived. They performed; they only cared about their audiences. I would probably just touch their feet and take that from them, you know, and be able to live with that confidence, to be able to fight the world literally and live your life the way you want to live. You know, I think that’s a very big thing about Chamkilaji and Amarjot – that they didn’t succumb to the pressure. Life killed them for it, literally, but they didn’t succumb; they stuck to their convictions. Oh, I would just want them to give me that.”

Amar Singh Chamkila is now streaming on Netflix.