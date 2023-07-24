ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 promises to be an event of cinematic excellence, showcasing over 100 films in 20 languages, along with engaging discussions and events for film enthusiasts.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 17:00:23
Exciting news for Kartik Aaryan fans! The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 is all set to honor the talented actor with the prestigious “The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema Award” on August 11, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. The award will be presented by none other than the esteemed Governor of Victoria, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

As part of the celebration, the festival will treat audiences to multiple screenings of Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster films, including the popular hits “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Satya Prem Ki Katha.” From his breakthrough role in “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” to his power-packed performances in various films, Kartik has undeniably won the hearts of audiences worldwide, making his journey as a self-made actor a remarkable one.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 promises to be an event of cinematic excellence, showcasing over 100 films in 20 languages, along with engaging discussions and events for film enthusiasts. With Kartik Aaryan being recognized as the Rising Global Superstar, the festival will undoubtedly be a celebration of talent and creativity, honoring the incredible contribution of Indian cinema to the global stage. Fans can mark their calendars from August 11 to 20, 2023, for a memorable cinematic experience in Melbourne.

