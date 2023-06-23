ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Is Prabhas Upset With His Adipurush Director?

Adipurush director Om Raut is someone who doesn’t need any introduction. While Prabhas fans would have hoped for the movie to be a big hit, it unfortunately didn’t end up being the case. Let’s read here for more details. Let’s check out

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Jun,2023 14:36:40
There is a video clip doing the rounds on the internet where, in an uncharacteristic outburst, a visibly angry Prabhas is seen ordering his Adipurush director Om Raut to “come into my room”.

Nobody knows what transpired in that room. Presumably heated words were exchanged.

Reliable sources from Hyderabad inform that Prabhas is very upset with the widespread criticism of Adipurush.

“Prabhas trusted Om Raut completely and blindly. He surrendered to his director’s vision. As a matter of fact the entire cast did. They did what Raut told them to. Now they are suffering the consequence of their blind faith,” says a source affiliated to the project .

Prabhas, it seems, is the most upset.

Interestingly there was a serious language problem for Prabhas on the sets. His command over the Hindi language is at best, nebulous. It would be no exaggeration to say that Prabhas was frequently not aware of the impact of the words given to him to speak.

Prabhas’ voice is dubbed by Marathi-Hindi actor Sharad Kelkar who played a pivotal role in Adipurush director Om Raut’s Tanhaji.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

