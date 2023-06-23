Is Prabhas Upset With His Adipurush Director?

There is a video clip doing the rounds on the internet where, in an uncharacteristic outburst, a visibly angry Prabhas is seen ordering his Adipurush director Om Raut to “come into my room”.

Nobody knows what transpired in that room. Presumably heated words were exchanged.

Reliable sources from Hyderabad inform that Prabhas is very upset with the widespread criticism of Adipurush.

“Prabhas trusted Om Raut completely and blindly. He surrendered to his director’s vision. As a matter of fact the entire cast did. They did what Raut told them to. Now they are suffering the consequence of their blind faith,” says a source affiliated to the project .

Prabhas, it seems, is the most upset.

Interestingly there was a serious language problem for Prabhas on the sets. His command over the Hindi language is at best, nebulous. It would be no exaggeration to say that Prabhas was frequently not aware of the impact of the words given to him to speak.

Prabhas’ voice is dubbed by Marathi-Hindi actor Sharad Kelkar who played a pivotal role in Adipurush director Om Raut’s Tanhaji.