Is Shraddha Kapoor aka ‘Stree’ the Munni from ‘Munjya’ – netizens speculate

We are just days away from the release of Maddock Films’ latest entry into the Stree universe – Munjya. The film starring Mona Singh, Sharvari and Abhay Varma in lead roles has already intrigued one and all by its teaser and trailer, and because it belongs to the universe producer Dinesh Vijan has been planning for all this while, it is bound to have an array of questions and speculation.

As seen in the trailer of Munjya, apart from it having the first-ever CGI actor in India, the burning question for all this time has been – who is Munni. A quest has been constant about the name ‘Munni’ being thrown around and even having the joke of how a few characters are dancing to the iconic song, ‘Munni Badnam Hui’.

Hence, netizens have been speculating and some of them seem rather certain that Munni is none other than the original Stree herself, Shraddha Kapoor.

Here are some of it-

In the meantime, the universe has expanded and only gotten bigger with more names coming in as well where with their last film in the line-up, Bhediya – saw the inclusion of Stree characters, Rajkummar Rao aka Vicky, Aparshakti Khurrana aka Bittu and Abhishek Banerjee aka Janna (who was in Bhediya as well).

How exactly does the worlds of Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and now Munjya with the forthcoming Stree 2 align – we will have to wait and see.