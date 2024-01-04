IWMBuzz Rewind 2023: Most Popular Movie Stars Of The Year (Female)

The cinematic saga of the year wouldn’t be complete without celebrating the reigning queens who not only graced the silver screen but also stole our hearts and lit up the box office. These leading ladies didn’t just act; they danced, dazzled, and delivered performances that were nothing short of spectacular.

It’s time to spotlight the Bollywood divas who made 2023 an unforgettable reel adventure. So, cue the music, dim the lights, and join us in a star-studded salute to the most popular movie stars of the year—our cinematic sirens who ruled the screens and our souls!

Kiara Advani: A Triumph in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani shone brightly in Satyaprem Ki Katha’s romantic tale, where her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan captivated audiences. The film became a box office success, marking a stellar year for the talented actress.

Rashmika Mandanna: Owned It As Gitanjali

Rashmika Mandanna made waves with her compelling performance as Gitanjali in the hit movie Animal, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Her standout role earned her a prominent spot among the year’s top female movie stars.

Nayanthara: Leading the Way in Jawan and Instagram Debut

Nayanthara took the lead in Jawan, receiving immense appreciation despite initial concerns about her role. Adding to her achievements, she debuted on Instagram this year, marking another highlight in her illustrious career.

Alia Bhatt: Excellence in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and National Award Win

Alia Bhatt delivered outstanding performances in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, portraying the character of Rani opposite Ranveer Singh. Her remarkable work in Gangubai Kathiawadi also earned her the prestigious National Award.

Deepika Padukone: Commanding Attention in Pathaan and Jawan

Deepika Padukone commanded attention with back-to-back appearances in Pathaan and Jawan, co-starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Engaged in Fighter, she continues to dominate the screen with her compelling performances.

Kriti Sanon: Celebrating Success with Mimi

Kriti Sanon celebrated a significant win, sharing the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt for her role in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. In this remarkable film, she portrayed the challenging role of a surrogate mother.

Sara Ali Khan: Standing Out in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan made headlines for her standout performance in the box office hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, earning praise for her exceptional acting skills from audiences.

Tripti Dimri: Acclaim in Animal and Sensation Among Fans

Tripti Dimri received acclaim for her role in Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Her on-screen chemistry and impactful performance have made her a sensation among film fans.

Katrina Kaif: Leaving an Impression in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif left an impression with her role in Tiger 3, and a notable moment from the film was the Turkish hamam towel scene with Hollywood star Michelle Lee. Katrina’s emotional involvement, stepping in for her sick body double, showcased her dedication to her craft.