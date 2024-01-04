IWMBuzz Rewind 2023: Most Popular Movie Stars Of The Year (Male)

As the curtain falls on another blockbuster year, let’s rewind, reshuffle, and roll out the red carpet for the titans of tinsel town. These leading men didn’t just own the silver screen; they definitely turned it into their playgrounds, leaving audiences swooning, cheering, and hashtagging like there’s no tomorrow.

So, grab your 3D glasses, strike a pose, and get ready to applaud the reel royalty—the most popular movie stars of the year!

Shah Rukh Khan: The Bollywood Monarch’s Epic Comeback!

In a jaw-dropping return, Shah Rukh Khan ruled 2023 with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan,’ proving he’s the true Bollywood monarch. His magnetic charm and stellar performances in both action and romance solidified his reign at the box office, making 2023 his most triumphant year yet!

Ranbir Kapoor: Animalistic Brilliance Unleashed!

Ranbir Kapoor showcased his acting prowess in ‘Animal,’ leaving audiences in awe of his intense and brooding portrayal. He once again proved why he’s hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, adding layers to his character that were simply mind-blowing.

Vicky Kaushal: Double Delight of Romance and Emotion!

Vicky Kaushal wowed audiences with a double whammy! His lighthearted romance in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ was a box office hit, while his heart-touching performance in ‘Sam Bahadur’ showcased the depth of his acting talent. Two sides of Vicky, both equally mesmerizing!

Bobby Deol: Iconic Impact in Just 10 Minutes!

Bobby Deol emerged victorious with a mere 10-minute screen time in ‘Animal.’ His iconic dance moves and intense acting left an indelible mark on the audience, proving that sometimes, it’s not about quantity but quality!

Prabhas: Box Office Powerhouse Unleashed!

Prabhas secured the second-highest-grossing hero title of 2023! ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Salaar’ surpassed milestones, grossing over Rs 870Cr worldwide. Prabhas’ total contribution of Rs 900Cr solidified his status as a true box office powerhouse.

Salman Khan: Roaring Back with ‘Tiger 3’!

Salman Khan roared back into the limelight with ‘Tiger 3,’ reaffirming his status as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. His charismatic presence and high-octane action sequences turned the film into a blockbuster hit, once again establishing Khan’s dominance in the industry.

Kartik Aaryan: #BeLikeSattu Sensation!

Kartik Aaryan earned widespread acclaim for his earnest portrayal of Sattu in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ The character’s genuineness and sincerity resonated with the audience, turning Aaryan into a ‘green flag’ hero. The hashtag #BeLikeSattu took social media by storm!

Sunny Deol: Nostalgic Powerhouse in ‘Gadar 2’!

Sunny Deol revisited his iconic role of Tara Singh in ‘Gadar 2,’ taking audiences on a nostalgic journey. His intense performance served as a powerful reminder of his enduring popularity as an action star.

Rajinikanth: Jailer of the Box Office!

Rajinikanth’s global appeal shone bright with ‘Jailer,’ a mega-hit grossing over Rs 650 crore worldwide. The legendary actor once again proved his consistent ability to draw audiences across geographical boundaries and generations.

Ranveer Singh: Versatility Unleashed in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’!

Ranveer Singh showcased his versatility in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.’ His charismatic and nuanced performance added depth to the character, solidifying his prowess as an actor adept at seamlessly transitioning between intense drama and light-hearted moments.

Vikrant Massey: Captivating Audiences in ’12th Fail’!

Vikrant Massey delivered a compelling and riveting performance in ’12th Fail,’ capturing the essence of his character with finesse. His ability to bring authenticity and vulnerability to the screen continued to establish him as a standout performer in the industry.