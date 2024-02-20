Jacqueline Won’t Be Able To Rid Herself Of The Ghost Of Her Past

There is no more tragic a love story than the one with a warped ending. You know, Boy meets Girl, love at first sight, and the rest. But what happens when you are caught using your loverboy’s wealth to furnish your dreams and that wealth turns out to be misbegotten?

I am reminded of K Balachander’s brutally beautiful film Aaina in which Mumtaz plays the sole breadearner in a large impoverished family. They avail of all the luxuries she brings for them. But the minute they get to know that the wealth has been coming through illicit means, the father of the family does her last rites.

Your first instinct is to try to shrug off all responsibility that comes as a part and parcel of every relationship, intense or otherwise.

This is what Jacqueline has been trying to do ….unsuccessfully. Sadly,you can’t just walk away from from a relationship when it gets messy. You are not a 4-year old in kindergarten who makes a mess in painting class and leaves it to the teacher to clean it up.

There is no one to clean up the mess, except you.

You are a grownup mature woman and very nice person, Jacqueline. Your friends in the industry tell me they still like you, but are keeping a distance from you for every obvious reasons.

This is a very dangerous situation, and I know you have wonderful lawyers(super-expensive, but wonderful) who know what to do. But here is the thing: the more you will deny your association with this gentleman, the more he will dig out incriminating details of the relationship.

If hell hath no fury like a woman a scorned, then I’m afraid,hell hath no fury like a man conned.

And as things are at the moment, the conman feel conned.