Janhvi Kapoor Gets Hospitalised, Here’s What Happened To Her?

Shocking news came out today of the talented, gorgeous, and versatile Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor getting hospitalized due to severe health problems. The 27-year-old Janhvi has been admitted to hospital in Mumbai today. As per the reports, the young actress is suffering from severe food poisoning.

Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, confirmed her illness. While communicating with NDTV, the Indian film producer revealed that Janhvi’s condition is better now and will likely get better in a couple of days. Further, he added that she would be discharged from the hospital after her recovery. In contrast, more information about her health and how it got worse has yet to be released.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the work front, recently appeared at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Ulajh. She graced the trailer launch in a never-seen-before avatar, wearing a gown with a collared shape bodice and thigh-high slit details. Earlier, Janhvi appeared in the sports film Mr. And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The duo won hearts with their performance. Janhvi enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram handle, with more than 24 million followers. Her regular and engaging posts keep her in the top buzz.